The University of Arkansas Press is pleased to announce Saving the World in Five Hundred Words: Perspectives on Nationally Competitive Scholarships, edited by Suzanne McCray, Craig Filar, and Kyle Mox is now available.

Thousands of students compete each year for a relatively small number of nationally competitive awards. Though receiving an award is not in itself an end goal, it can help launch a talented and dedicated student on a career path where they address important social or political issues, assist communities in need, or pursue research questions of global significance. The potential rewards are high for students, the institutions that support them, and the communities that will benefit from their hard work.

The ninth collection of essays produced by the National Association of Fellowships Advisors, Saving the World in Five Hundred Words offers a unique set of resources for advisors negotiating the complex world of nationally competitive awards. The essays here focus on three main aspects of fellowships advising—serving students, ensuring access, and developing the profession—and range from practical advice on how to assist students with applications, to recommendations for recruiting a broad range of students more effectively, to innovative teaching and advising practices. This volume will prove invaluable to anyone who advises students through this sometimes daunting application process.

Previous volumes include: Wild about Harry: Everything You Have Ever Wanted to Know about the Truman Scholarship, Bridging the Gap: Perspectives on Nationally Competitive Scholarships, Roads Less Traveled and Other Perspectives on Nationally Competitive Scholarships, All before Them: Student Opportunities and Nationally Competitive Fellowships, Leading the Way: Student Engagement and Nationally Competitive Awards, Nationally Competitive Scholarships: Serving Students and the Public Good, Beyond Winning: National Scholarship Competitions and the Student Experience, and All In: Expanding Access through Nationally Competitive Awards.

Suzanne McCray is vice provost for enrollment services and dean of admissions and nationally competitive awards as well as an associate professor in higher education in the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas. She is the author, with Robert Cochran, of Lights! Camera! Arkansas!: From Broncho Billy to Billy Bob Thornton. Craig Filar is associate dean of Honors, Scholars, and Fellows in the Division of Undergraduate Studies at Florida State University. Kyle Mox is the associate dean for national scholarships at Arizona State University. His office provides advising resources to the largest student body in the US.

Contributors to this volume include Tara Yglesias, Lucy Morrison and Gwen Volmar, Gregory A. Llacer, Cassidy Alvarado, Karen Weber, Elizabeth Rotolo, Kurt Davies, Catherine Salgado, Richelle Bernazzoli and Meredith Raucher Sisson, and Matthew Klopfenstein.

Saving the World in Five Hundred Words is available at uapress.com, by calling the Chicago Distribution Center at 1-800-621-2736, or wherever books are sold.