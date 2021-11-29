Food Studies in Latin American Literature presents a timely collection of essays analyzing a wide array of Latin American narratives through the lens of food studies. Topics explored include potato and maize in colonial and contemporary global narratives; the role of cooking in Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz’s poetics; the centrality of desire in twentieth-century cooking writing by women; the relationship among food, recipes, and national identity; the role of food in travel narratives; and the impact of advertisements on domestic roles.

The contributors included here—experts in Latin American history, literature, and cultural studies—bring a novel, interdisciplinary approach to these explorations, presenting new perspectives on Latin American literature and culture.

“In Food Studies in Latin American Literature, Rocío del Aguila and Vanesa Miseres bring together a group of seasoned experts to discuss how food and literature intersect as narrative practices. This volume is an important—and urgently needed—contribution to food-studies scholarship on the literary and cultural texts of Latin America. A valuable resource for both the classroom and scholars curious about gastronarrative as a methodology and object of study.”

—Rebecca Ingram, University of San Diego

Food Studies in Latin American Literature is part of the Food and Foodways Series at the University of Arkansas Press. The series explores historical and contemporary topics in global food studies. We are committed to representing a diverse set of voices that tell lesser known food stories and to provoking new avenues of interdisciplinary research.