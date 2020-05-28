To Feast on Us as Their Prey wins 2020 ASFS Book Award

To Feast on Us as Their Prey: Cannibalism and the Early Modern Atlantic, edited by Rachel B. Herrmann, has won the 2020 book award for an edited volume from the Association for the Study of Food and Society.
The ASFS Book Award recognizes an outstanding book about food that employs exemplary research methods, offers novel theoretical insights and constitutes a significant contribution to the study of food from a scholarly perspective.
The Food and Foodways Series explores historical and contemporary topics in global food studies and is committed to representing a diverse set of voices that tell lesser known food stories and to provoking new avenues of interdisciplinary research.
Other University of Arkansas Press books to win ASFS awards are Forging Communities: Food and Representation in Medieval and Early Modern Southwestern Europe, edited by Montserrat Piera (2019); Mexican-Origin Foods, Foodways, and Social Movements: Decolonial Perspectives, edited by Devon G. Peña, Luz Calvo, Pancho McFarland, and Gabriel R. Valle (2018); and Dethroning the Deceitful Pork Chop: Rethinking African American Foodways from Slavery to Obama, edited by Jennifer Jensen Wallach (2017).