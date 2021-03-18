Virtual Poetry Reading: Sara Lupita Olivares and Gina Franco

Poets Gina Franco and Sara Lupita Olivares will give a virtual reading on Saturday, March 20, as part of the Poets in Print Reading Series at the Kalamazoo Book Arts Center. For more information, and to sign up for this free virtual event, check out the event page on Facebook.

Gina Franco is the author of The Accidental, winner of the 2019 CantoMundo Poetry Prize.

Cascading through each of the poems in Gina Franco’s The Accidental is a question: What does it mean to be human in a world where the soul is exalted but the body brutalized? Franco explores the terrain of the borderlands—not just the physical space of the American southwest, but the spaces where lines are drawn between body and soul, God and self, violence and ecstasy. Unfolding along these borders in a torrent of deep contemplation, Franco’s poems bring the reader to the line between accident and choice, delving into the role each plays in creating the lives we are born into and in determining how those lives end. A body caught in a tree after a flood—an accident—calls to mind deliberate violences: crucifixion and lynching. Guided, even so, by a stark hopefulness, The Accidental makes a character of the soul and traces its pilgrimage from suffering toward transcendence. “The soul saw,” Franco writes, “that it saw through the wound.” This book tenders a creation myth steeped in existential philosophy and shimmering with the vernacular of the ecstatic.

Sara Lupita Olivares is the author of Migratory Sound, winner of the 2020 CantoMundo Poetry Prize.

Sara Lupita Olivares’s Migratory Sound, winner of the 2020 CantoMundo Poetry Prize, looks back to generational narratives of Mexican American migration, examining linguistic and geographic boundaries as it journeys north along routes of seasonal fieldwork and factory labor. “Whether enacting a bird migration, or the uprooting of people relocating north, or the private movement from sleep to alert vigilance,” series editors Carolina Ebeid and Carmen Giménez Smith observe, “Olivares’s stark poetry concerns the precarious idea of place and its underlying ‘unplace.’ She makes evident how every place bears a relationship with an elsewhere, an over there sometimes situated underneath.”

The University of Arkansas Press is offering both books at the special discounted price of just $20.00.