Four Food and Foodways Titles Recently Adopted for Course Use

Mexican-Origin Foods, Foodways, and Social Movements: Decolonial Perspectives, edited by Devon G. Peña, Luz Calvo, Pancho McFarland, and Gabriel R. Valle, offers groundbreaking perspectives on the ways that food and foodways serve as an element of decolonization in Mexican-origin communities. A Choice “Outstanding Academic Title” selection, it was recently adopted at Swarthmore College for use in ENVS 049: Indigenous Food Sovereignty.

A Rich and Tantalizing Brew: A History of How Coffee Connected the World by Jeanette M. Fregulia, traces the history of coffee from its cultivation and brewing first as a private pleasure in the highlands of Ethiopia and Yemen through its emergence as a sought-after public commodity served in coffeehouses first in the Muslim world, and then traveling across the Mediterranean to Italy, to other parts of Europe, and finally to India and the Americas. It was adopted at Siena College for use in HIST 103: The West and the World 1500-1900.

Dethroning the Deceitful Pork Chop: Rethinking African American Foodways from Slavery to Obama, edited by Jennifer Jensen Wallach, was also a Choice “Outstanding Academic Title.” The fifteen essays collected in Dethroning the Deceitful Pork Chop utilize a wide variety of methodological perspectives to explore African American food expressions from slavery up through the present.

American Appetites: A Documentary Reader, edited by Jennifer Jensen Wallach and Lindsey R. Swindall, brings together compelling firsthand testimony describing the nation’s collective eating habits throughout time. Beginning with Native American folktales that document foundational food habits and ending with contemporary discussions about how to obtain adequate, healthful, and ethical food, this volume reveals that the quest for food has always been about more than physical nourishment, demonstrating changing attitudes about issues ranging from patriotism and gender to technology and race.

Dethroning the Deceitful Pork Chop and American Appetites were adopted at Colorado Mesa University for HIST 396: History of Food in the US.

