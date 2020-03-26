Working @ Home

The University of Arkansas Press continues to operate as staff work from home. Please review our staff listing and feel free to get in touch via email with any questions.

Submissions of all types are open. Submissions for the 2021 Etel Adnan Poetry Prize, edited by Hayan Charara and Fady Joudah, close on April 15, 2020. Submissions for the 2022 Miller Williams Poetry Prize, edited by Patricia Smith, close on September 30, 2020.

UAP books remain available for purchase through bookstores and online retailers. Ebooks for many UAP titles are also available.

For further information about how COVID-19 is impacting our community, please visit the University of Arkansas’s update site, and KUAF’s update site.

We hope everyone is staying safe and healthy.