Virtual Event: Danielle Badra at Fayetteville Public Library’s UA Press Author Spotlight

Danielle Badra, winner of the 2021 Etel Adnan Poetry Prize for her collection Like We Still Speak, will present a virtual book talk on Tuesday, April 5 from 6-7pm. Register for the virtual event at the Fayetteville Public Library website.

“This is a deeply spiritual book, all the more so because of its clarity and humility,” write series editors Fady Joudah and Hayan Charara in the preface. “Yet, we cannot walk away from the addictive command that so many of these poems ask us to follow: to read them along plural paths whose order changes while their immeasurable spirit remains unbound. Each poem is a singular vessel—of narratives, embodiments that correspond with memories, memories that recollect passion. . . . Like We Still Speak is a sanctum. Inside it, we are enthralled by beauty, consoled by light, sustained by making.”

Other readings:

April 10th, 2022: Politics & Prose, DC, 3:00pm (ET)

April 14th, 2022: 1455 Literary Series, Virtual, 7:00pm (ET)

April 22nd, 2022: Lost City Books, Adams Morgan (DC), 7:00pm (ET)

Like We Still Speak is 25% when ordered at uapress.com.