Virtual Book Talk and Class: Brian Walter teaches Donald Harington at OLLI

The University of Arkansas Press has published Double Toil and Trouble, the first new volume of fiction in more than a decade by beloved Arkansas writer Donald Harington (1935–2009). Featuring a long-lost suspense novel and four previously unpublished or uncollected stories, this volume adds several new chapters to the saga of Stay More, the fictional Ozarks village that serves as the setting for more than a dozen other Harington novels.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of Arkansas will be offering a virtual book talk on Nov. 19 at 11:30 and an online course on the book on December 1 from 1:00 to 2:30. Both programs will be open to OLLI members and nonmembers through ZOOM.

Both the book talk and course will be led by Brian Walter, editor of the book and longtime Harington scholar and friend.

Registration is required for both events.

Registration for the free booktalk is now available at: https://forms.gle/GebGRqaFhVsSCSZ27

Registration for the $40 course is now available at: https://reg138.imperisoft.com/UARK/ProgramDetail/3332303630/Registration.aspx

The Dec. 1 course will also look at The Guestroom Novelist, a collection of Harington’s nonfiction published by the press in 2019, and discuss what these two posthumous collections together add to an appreciation of Harington’s work.

The books are currently available at Two Friends Bookstore in Bentonville, 234 SW 7th Street, or anywhere books are sold. Fayetteville residents can arrange a direct pick up or delivery in Fayetteville by calling the Press at 479-575-7715.

Donald Harington taught art history in New York City, New England, and South Dakota before returning to his home state to teach at the University of Arkansas for twenty-two years. The author of fifteen novels, he received the Oxford American Lifetime Award for Contributions to Southern Literature, the Robert Penn Warren Award for Fiction, and the Porter Prize for Literary Excellence.

Brian Walter is professor of English at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis. He is the editor of The Guestroom Novelist: A Donald Harington Miscellany and director of the documentaries Stay More: The World of Donald Harington and Farther Along: The World of Donald Harington, Part 2.