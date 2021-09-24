Twin Cities Sports: Games for All Seasons, edited by Sheldon Anderson, was reviewed by Peter Lund in the Spring 2021 Issue of the Journal of Sport History.

“In Twin Cities Sports, editor Sheldon Anderson has collected a unique and thorough set of articles that provide a strong sense of how residents of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have used and continue to use sports at all levels to shape their community identities across cultural, ethnic, political, or class-based associations. … Twin Cities Sports serves as a thoughtful, readable compendium of historical sporting information in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. Moreover, the unifying thread between all thirteen articles is the way sports and community identity have engaged in a constant process of influence over each other, shaping not only the built environment but community, class, and racial identities.”

—Peter Lund, Journal of Sport History, Spring 2021

Twin Cities Sports is part of the Sport, Culture, and Society Series, a series from the University of Arkansas Press that publishes monographs and collections for academics and general readers in the humanities and social sciences. Its focus is the role of sport in the development of community and the forging of individual, local, regional, and national identities.