The Man in Song Named One of the Best Country Music Books of All Time by Book Authority

Book Authority has ranked The Man in Song: A Discographic Biography of Johnny Cash by John M. Alexander as number seven on its list of the “82 Best Country Music Books of All Time.”

“In discovering why Cash wrote a given song or chose to record it, Alexander introduces readers anew to a man whose primary consideration of any song was the difference music makes in people’s lives, and not whether the song would become a hit,” writes Book Authority in their review. “The hits came, of course. Johnny Cash sold more than fifty million albums in forty years, and he holds the distinction of being the only performer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Appropriate for both serious country and folk music enthusiasts and those just learning about this musical legend, The Man in Song will appeal to a fan base spanning generations.“

