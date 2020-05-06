The Elaine Massacre of 1919: Resources

The first edition of Grif Stockley’s Blood in Their Eyes, published in 2001, brought renewed attention to the Elaine Massacre and sparked valuable new studies on racial violence and exploitation in Arkansas and beyond. With contributions from fellow historians Brian K. Mitchell and Guy Lancaster, this revised edition draws from recently uncovered source material and explores in greater detail the actions of the mob, the lives of those who survived the massacre, and the regime of fear and terror that prevailed under Jim Crow.
Further resources, including audio and video interviews:
“The Arkansas Race Riot” by Ida B. Wells-Barnett
The Forgotten History of America’s Worst Racial Massacre (New York Times)
Elaine Race Massacre: The Red Summer in Arkansas (Arkansas Studies Institute)
Elaine Massacre of 1919 at The Encyclopedia of Arkansas
Arkansas’ Phillips County remembers the racial massacre America forgot (Facing South)
Remembering The Elaine Massacre In Arkansas 100 Years Later (WBUR)
A massacre of blacks haunted this Arkansas city. Then a memorial tree was cut down. (The Washington Post)
Newly discovered documents reveal what may have started Elaine Massacre 100 years ago (THV11)
A new monument will honor the victims of a century-old racist massacre. Some say it’s not where it should be. (CNN International)
To Those Known and Unknown: The Elaine Massacre Memorial (Arkansas Times)
Scars remain from 1919’s Elaine Massacre, crowd at Little Rock ceremony told (Arkansas Democrat Gazette)
Elaine Massacre defendants honored on Arkansas Civil Rights Heritage Trail (KARK)
Newly Discovered Historic Records Reveal New Details Surrounding the Elaine Massacre (Newswise)
Elaine Massacre Gets Second Look 98 Years Later (KARK)
Examining the Elaine Massacre (KUAF)
Marker Unveiled Honoring Black Sharecropper In 1919 Arkansas Race Massacre (KUAR)
Reliving the brutal Elaine Massacre 100 years later (New York Post)
A belated Purple Heart for victim of Elaine Massacre (Arkansas Times)
UA Little Rock researchers discover locations of missing Elaine 12 graves (Newswise)