The University of Arkansas Press is proud to partner with the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas to distribute The Dean’s List: Leading a Modern Business School by Matthew A. Waller and Stephen Caldwell.

After being appointed interim dean for the Sam M. Walton College of Business in 2015 and then permanent dean in 2016, Matthew A. Waller searched for resources to help him lead Walton College. When Waller came up empty handed, he decided to write a book using his experiences to assist others. The book – The Dean’s List: Leading a Modern Business School – is a compilation of lessons learned during his tenure as the dean of Walton College.

“My goal for this book is to shorten the learning curve for anyone who is or wants to be the dean of a business school,” Waller said. “I hope the lessons I’ve learned about leading a college of business will equip other leaders, especially those who lead or aspire to lead a business school.”

In the book, Waller and co-author Stephen Caldwell provide tools and insights on how to effectively lead a business school and influence both internal and external audiences. They outline the goals, strategy, tactics and the method for making decisions as a dean of a business school.

Waller is the coauthor of The Definitive Guide to Inventory Management, Purple on the Inside: How J.B. Hunt Transport Set Itself Apart in a Field Full of Brown Cows, and Integrating Blockchain into Supply Chain Management. He served as co-editor-in-chief of the Journal of Business Logistics, the leading academic journal in logistics, and has over 10,000 citations on Google Scholar. Waller also holds the Sam M. Walton Leadership Chair and is a professor of supply chain management.

For more than 30 years, Caldwell has been a writer and editor for newspapers, magazines and websites. He has collaborated on more than two dozen books and developed leadership and functional training for Fortune 500 companies. Caldwell is the founder and chief word architect for WordBuilders Communications.