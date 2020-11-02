“The topics of the essays collected here range from mountain climbing to deep-sea exploration, outer space, and the loss of loved ones, and each treats the reader to an amazing alchemy of wordsmithing as Gonzales creates magic in prose. In this beautiful book of long-form journalism, Gonzales doesn’t just report on war-game exercises, he puts the reader on the ground with the 82nd Airborne. The Chemistry of Fire is a whirlwind of observation, knowledge, and expression.”—James Pekoll, Booklist, November 2020
Previous reviews:
“Gonzales, a former National Geographic feature writer, proves himself a chronicler par excellence of nature—including of the human variety—in this excellent essay collection. The psychological nuance and vivid detail throughout will dazzle readers.”
—Publishers Weekly starred review, July 2020
“Reflective essays explore what it means to be human. Whether he’s swimming in an underwater cave or touring a NASA center in Huntsville, Alabama, ‘a kind of hillbilly heaven,’ these savvy essays are a pleasure. An appealing collection about all the ‘rough and joyful realities’ of life.”
—Kirkus Reviews, August 2020