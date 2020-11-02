“The topics of the essays collected here range from mountain climbing to deep-sea exploration, outer space, and the loss of loved ones, and each treats the reader to an amazing alchemy of wordsmithing as Gonzales creates magic in prose. In this beautiful book of long-form journalism, Gonzales doesn’t just report on war-game exercises, he puts the reader on the ground with the 82nd Airborne. The Chemistry of Fire is a whirlwind of observation, knowledge, and expression.”

—James Pekoll, Booklist, November 2020