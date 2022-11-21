Soup Season! Here’s Crescent Dragonwagon’s “Leek and Potato Soup Simplicity”

This year, the University of Arkansas Press was proud to publish the 30th Anniversary Edition of Crescent Dragonwagon’s iconic cookbook Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread. Now that it’s officially soup season, we’re presenting some of our favorite of Crescent’s soups from the book.

Leek and Potato Soup Simplicity

It will be a formidable tempta­tion, but at least once, prepare this just as is: no dill, bay leaf, oregano or caraway, no milk or cream. Then feel free to start playing with it. I have to admit, I like bay leaf in here.

1 pound all-purpose potatoes, scrubbed and sliced

8 leeks, white part and 1 inch of green, split open lengthwise, very well washed, and sliced

4 cups Chicken Stock 1 (page 19) or Golden Vegetable Stock (page 28) or any well-flavored chicken or vegetable stock

4 cups spring water

1 to 3 tablespoons butter to taste ( optional) Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Croûtes of whole-wheat French bread (page 147)

Grated Parmesan cheese, chopped fresh

parsley, sour cream, kefir cheese, Crème Fraîche (page 50), or plain yogurt, for garnish

1. In a large, heavy soup pot, combine the potatoes, leeks, stock, water, and butter if using. Bring to a boil, turn down the heat to medium, and let simmer strongly, uncov­ered, until the liquid is reduced by about half, about 1 hour. Stir occasionally. Taste for sea­soning and add salt and pepper if needed. Mash some of the potatoes into the soup to thicken it slightly.

2. Place a croûte in each soup bowl, and ladle in the soup. Top, if desired, with a bit of grated Parmesan, a sprinkle of parsley, or a dab of one of the dairy garnishes.

Serves 6 to 8 as an entrée

VARIATION:

Spread the croutes with a little Garlic Oil (page 41) before ladling soup over them.

Also experiment with some or all of the following herbs, adding them to the stock and water: 2 bay leaves, 1 teaspoon dried oregano or basil, or ½ teaspoon dried rose­mary.

Deja Food: Combine the heated leftovers with the entire contents of a 16- to 28- ounce can of whole tomatoes, pulsed in a food processor just until chunky. Heat with any oddments of cooked vegetables you have lying around. Great vegetable soup fixings!