Seattle Sports: Play, Identity, and Pursuit in the Emerald City, edited by Terry Anne Scott, has been reviewed in the Journal of Sport History.

“Seattle Sports, edited by Terry Anne Scott, is a welcome addition to the Sports, Culture, and Society series edited by David Wiggins for the University of Arkansas Press. As Wiggins notes in the preface, the series provides a forum for ‘a variety of disciplinary areas and methodological approaches’. Based on these criteria, Seattle Sports hits a home run. Of the book’s ten authors, only four are traditional academics, while the remainder are former athletes or simply fans of the sports they write about. All the essays are clearly written and accessible. While some academic sports historians may wish for more historiographical context in some of the essays, others will find the mix of academic and nonacademic essays refreshing.”

Sport, Culture, and Society is a series from the University of Arkansas Press that publishes monographs and collections for academics and general readers in the humanities and social sciences. Its focus is the role of sport in the development of community and the forging of individual, local, regional, and national identities.

The Journal of Sport History (JSH) seeks to promote the study of all aspects of the history of sport. We invite the submission of scholarly articles, research notes, documents, and commentary; interview articles and book reviews are assigned by the Editor. Potential contributors are urged to consult recent issues of the JSH for examples of the format of these various contributions.