Sarah Neidhardt, author of Twenty Acres: A Seventies Childhood in the Woods appeared on David Wilk’s WritersCast podcast, talking about her memoir.

“Twenty Acres is a wonderful, rewarding family memoir,” writes Wilk, “that will resonate both for elder veterans of the sixties and seventies ‘back to the land’ counter culture but most especially for their now adult children, of which author Neidhardt is one. She was just a baby when her quite intelligent, middle class, young, naive parents left Colorado Springs to move to an extremely isolated part of the Arkansas Ozarks, where despite being woefully unprepared and underfunded, they managed to build a cabin and set out to live their lives and raise their children away from the materialist world they came from.”

