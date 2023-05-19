Sarah Neidhardt at Pearl’s Books on May 28

Sarah Neidhardt, author of Twenty Acres: A Seventies Childhood in the Woods will give a reading and book signing at Pearl’s Books in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sunday, May 28 at 4:30.

Sarah Neidhardt was an infant when her parents joined the growing back-to-the-land movement of the 1970s. Uprooting their young family to move from Colorado Springs to an isolated piece of land deep in the Arkansas Ozarks, they built a cabin, grew their own food, and for years strove to escape their former lives and achieve an ideal of agrarian self-sufficiency. In Twenty Acres: A Seventies Childhood in the Woods, bohemian counterculture meets pioneer homemaking. Neidhardt revisits her childhood with compassion and candor, drawing upon a trove of family letters to retrace her parents’ journey from their affluent youths, to their embrace of rural poverty, to their sudden and wrenching return to conventional society. As she comes to better understand her family and the movement that shaped them, Neidhardt reveals both the treasures and tolls of an unconventional, pastoral life.

Pearl’s Books is located at 28 E Center St. on the Fayetteville Square.

Sarah will also be at the Arkansas Craft School in Mountain View, Arkansas on May 27 for a reading and book signing.