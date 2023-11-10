Rachel Stephens Wins the 2023 SECAC Award for Excellence in Scholarly Research and Publication

The University of Arkansas Press is pleased to announce Hidden in Plain Sight: Concealing Enslavement in American Visual Culture by Rachel Stephens has won the 2023 SECAC Award for Excellence in Scholarly Research and Publication.

The award is given for outstanding research shown in a recent publication of a book, article, or series of articles. The award was presented on October 12, 2023, at the annual awards luncheon in Richmond, VA during the 79th meeting of SECAC. In praising Hidden in Plain Sight, one of SECAC peer reviewers noted: “This important publication provides an essential addition to post-Civil War histories of American Art. It’s expertly researched, brilliantly written, and passionately argued. This is a difficult history to narrate and Stephens does it with sensitivity, nuance, and attention to detail.” The quality of Dr. Stephens’ research and the timeliness of her topic were praised by the colleagues who nominated her for the award, one of whom stated, “this meticulously researched book introduces readers to new materials and fresh ideas that will change the way scholars think about histories of U.S. art, southern art, and slavery.”

SECAC is a national non-profit organization devoted to education and research in the visual arts. Founded in 1942, SECAC provides advocacy and support for arts professionals and engenders opportunities for the exchange of scholarship and creative activities through an annual conference and publications. Though founded initially as an organization of artists, scholars, and arts professionals from the southeastern states, SECAC has grown to include individual and institutional members from across the United States and around the world, becoming the second largest national organization of its kind.