P. Scott Cunningham teaches you how to write a zip ode

The zip ode is an original form invented by O, Miami and WLRN designed to transform ZIP codes into occasions for lyrical neighborhood celebration. P. Scott Cunningham, author of Ya Te Veo, a finalist for the 2018 Miller Williams Poetry Prize, is a fonder of the O, Miami poetry festival.

As Cunningham and his family spend time at home, they take the occasional social distancing stroll through their neighborhood in Miami Shores. He offered his 33183-inspired zip ode as an example. (3) My neighbor’s lawn

(3) sign says that

(1) germs

(3) and Jesus are

(8) everywhere, but not how to tell them apart.

To learn how to write your own zip ode, see JoAnn Adkins’s article at FIU News.