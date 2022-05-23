Reporting for Arkansas: The Documentary Films of Jack Hill by Dale Carpenter and Robert Cochran is now available!

Jack Hill was a pioneering Arkansas documentary filmmaker dedicated to sharing his state’s history with a wider public. Following a decade as an award-winning investigative journalist and news anchor at KAIT in Jonesboro, Hill was pushed out by new management for his controversial reporting on corruption in a local sheriff’s office. What seemed like a major career setback turned out to be an opportunity: he founded the production company TeleVision for Arkansas, through which he produced dozens of original films. Although Hill brought an abiding interest in education and public health to this work from the beginning, he found his true calling in topics based in Arkansas history. Convinced that a greater acquaintance with the state’s most significant historical events would nurture a greater sense of homegrown pride, Hill tirelessly crisscrossed the state to capture the voices of hundreds of Arkansans recalling significant chapters in the state’s history, such as the oil boom in El Dorado and Smackover, the crucial contributions of the Arkansas Ordnance Plant in Jacksonville during World War II, and the role of Rosenwald Schools in expanding educational opportunities.

In Reporting for Arkansas, Dale Carpenter and Robert Cochran present a biography of Hill alongside an annotated selected filmography designed to accompany sixteen of his best films on subjects related to Arkansas history—all newly hosted online by the Center for Arkansas and Regional Studies at the University of Arkansas.

Reporting for Arkansas is part of The Arkansas Character series at the University of Arkansas Press, which has a central focus on a single state, combined with openness to the widest imaginable range of topics. The series is jointly sponsored by the Center for Arkansas and Regional Studies and the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Oral and Visual History in the University of Arkansas’s Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences.

Dale Carpenter has taught broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking at the University of Arkansas for a quarter century. His documentary films have been broadcast nationally on PBS and have garnered seven regional Emmy Awards.

Robert Cochran is professor of English and director of the Center for Arkansas and Regional Studies at the University of Arkansas. He is the author of several books on Arkansas culture, including Lights! Camera! Arkansas!: From Broncho Billy to Billy Bob Thornton, co-authored with Suzanne McCray.