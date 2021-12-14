Remote Access: Small Public Libraries in Arkansas by Sabine Schmidt and Don House is now available!

“What a wonderful, lovely book this is: a much-needed celebration of rural libraries, librarians, and readers.”

—Keith Carter, author of From Uncertain to Blue

With their cameras and notebooks in hand, photographers Sabine Schmidt and Don House embarked on an ambitious project to document the libraries committed to serving Arkansas’s smallest communities. Remote Access is the culmination of this fascinating three-year effort, which took the artists to every region of their home state.