Michael McGriff’s Eternal Sentences, winner of the 2021 Miller Williams Poetry Prize, bears witness to the world of gravel roads, working-class families, and geographic isolation in poems that illuminate both common occurrence and the territories of the surreal. Here, in rendering every line as a single sentence, McGriff depicts a world seen through fragments, quick leaps, and wild associations. Haunted as much by place and people as by the possibilities of image-making itself, Eternal Sentences is a song for the hidden depots of rural America.

Michael McGriff is the author of several books, including the poetry collection Early Hour and a story collection coauthored with J. M. Tyree, Our Secret Life in the Movies, an NPR Best Book of 2014. His work has been honored with a Lannan Literary Fellowship, a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice, and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Poetry London, The Believer, Tin House, and American Poetry Review. He teaches creative writing at the University of Idaho.

