Now Available! Donald Harington’s Double Toil and Trouble

As Brian Walter writes in the introduction to Double Toil and Trouble: A New Novel and Short Stories by Donald Harington, “
Double Toil and Trouble is the first new volume of fiction in more than a decade by beloved Arkansas writer Donald Harington (1935–2009). Featuring the long-lost suspense novel as well as four previously unpublished or uncollected stories, this volume adds several new chapters to the saga of Stay More, the fictional Ozarks village that serves as the setting for more than a dozen other Harington novels.
Edited by longtime Harington scholar Brian Walter, Double Toil and Trouble also includes an appendix featuring the author’s spirited correspondence with the editor who originally inspired the title novel, providing an insider’s look at the American literary scene and Harington’s own early assessment of his work. Spanning several decades of the author’s career, this volume gives readers a Harington who is at once familiar and fresh as he experiments with new formal possibilities, only to once again endear the vagaries of love, life, and folk language to us.
In 2019, the Press published The Guestroom Novelist: A Donald Harington Miscellany, also edited by Brian Walter, which gathered a career-spanning and eclectic selection of nonfiction by Harington.
Double Toil and Trouble is now available!