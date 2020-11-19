Now Available! Das Arkansas Echo by Kathleen Condray

The University of Arkansas Press has published Das Arkansas Echo: A Year in the Life of Germans in the Nineteenth-Century South, a study of the topics covered by the Das Arkansas Echo, a German-language weekly newspaper serving Arkansas’s German immigrant community in the late nineteenth century.

Das Arkansas Echo sheds light on how German immigrants in Arkansas navigated their new identity as southern Americans. Condray illuminates the newspaper’s crusade against Prohibition, its advocacy for the protection of German schools and the German language, and its promotion of immigration. Readers will also learn about aspects of daily living, including food preparation and preservation, religion, recreation, the role of women in the family and society, health and wellness, and practical housekeeping. The stories that were published in this weekly newspaper also show how German speakers navigated civic life outside their immigrant community, including the racial tensions of the post-Reconstruction South.

The author of the book, Kathleen Condray, is associate professor of German at the University of Arkansas. The author of Women Writers of the Journal “Jugend” from 1919–1940, Condray has published numerous articles on migration and national identity. She is the recipient of two Fulbright awards, an NEH grant, and several national teaching awards.

