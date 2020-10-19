Now Available! The Chemistry of Fire by Laurence Gonzales

“Gonzales, a former National Geographic feature writer, proves himself a chronicler par excellence of nature—including of the human variety—in this excellent essay collection. The psychological nuance and vivid detail throughout will dazzle readers.”
—Publishers Weekly starred review, July 2020
“Reflective essays explore what it means to be human. Whether he’s swimming in an underwater cave or touring a NASA center in Huntsville, Alabama, ‘a kind of hillbilly heaven,’ these savvy essays are a pleasure. An appealing collection about all the ‘rough and joyful realities’ of life.”
—Kirkus Reviews, August 2020
Laurence Gonzales is the author of numerous books, including the best-selling Deep Survival: Who Lives, Who Dies, and Why. He has won two National Magazine Awards and the Distinguished Service Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. He was an appointed scholar at the Santa Fe Institute from 2016 to 2020. He lives in Evanston, Illinois.