Now Available – Artivate 11.1

Artivate: A Journal of Entrepreneurship in the Arts 11.1 is now available. The issue explores the perspectives of higher education, artists’ careers, and gender equity. This issue features a study of the effect of the music industry’s digital revolution on higher music education, identifying the value of entrepreneurial behavior for both musicians and the programs in which they are educated; an exploration of how artists in various disciplines create economic stability through portfolio careers; and an empirical investigation into the barriers women face in their career pathways as artist entrepreneurs in the music production field. The issue also features reviews of two new books impacting the field.

Artivate 11.1 is edited by Neville Vakharia and Paul Bonin-Rodriguez. The contributors are Karen Munnelly, Jacob Hertzog, Charlie Wall-Andrews, Mary Elizabeth Luka, Wen Guo, and Michael DeWhatley.

Artivate: A Journal of Entrepreneurship in the Arts is a publication of the University of Arkansas Press and is supported in part by generous funding from the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences and the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas. Issues can be accessed at artivate.org.