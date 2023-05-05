The University of Arkansas Press is pleased to announce Arkansas Travelers: Geographies of Exploration and Perception, 1804–1834 by Andrew J. Milson is now available in paperback.

In Arkansas Travelers, historical geographer Andrew J. Milson takes readers on an enthralling tour with William Dunbar, Thomas Nuttall, Henry Rowe Schoolcraft, and George William Featherstonhaugh as they explored the Arkansas frontier in the early nineteenth century. Each of these travelers wrote about the treacherous rivers, drunken scoundrels, humble dwellings, repulsive food, and beautiful vistas they encountered. In addition to telling their stories, Milson presents detailed new maps that illustrate the travelers’ routes as well as their environmental and cultural perceptions. Arkansas Travelers guides readers toward a deep understanding of Arkansas history and geography through the eyes of these four explorers.

Andrew J. Milson is professor of history and geography at the University of Texas at Arlington. His ancestors settled in Arkansas in the 1820s.