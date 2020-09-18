Listen to Dr. Terry Anne Scott on SU’s Kinesiology Department Podcast

Dr. Terry Anne Scott joined the inaugural podcast of the Seattle University’s Department of Kinesiology to discuss Seattle Sports, her new anthology on the history of Seattle’s sports culture, and how diversity and social progress are uniquely reflected in Seattle sports fans. We will also chat about her latest authorized biography of Lenny Wilkens, famed coach of the Seattle SuperSonics and ally for racial equality.

Dr.Scott is the director of African American Studies and Associate Professor of American history at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland. She is the editor of the recently published anthology, Seattle Sports: Play, Identity, and the Pursuit of Credibility in the Emerald City and author of From Bed-Stuy to the Hall of Fame: The Unexpected Life of Lenny Wilkens.

