LaVerne Bell-Tolliver interviewed on KUAR

A new book, “The First Twenty-Five: An Oral History of the Desegregation of Little Rock’s Public Junior High Schools,” shares the experiences of many of those students. The collection of first-hand accounts was compiled by Dr. Laverne Bell-Tolliver, who was the first black student to attend Forest Highs Junior High. She and Dr. Kenneth Jones, who helped desegregate West Side Junior High, spoke with KUAR News about their experiences and putting the book together. You can listen to the interview above or read a transcript at this link.