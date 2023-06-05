L. J. Sysko on the Delaware State of the Arts Podcast

Andy Truscott speaks with author L.J. Sysko about her debut full-length collection The Daughter of Man on the Delaware State of the Arts Podcast.

A finalist for the 2023 Miller Williams Poetry Prize selected by Patricia Smith, The Daughter of Man follows its unorthodox heroine as she transforms from maiden to warrior—then to queen, maven, and crone—against the backdrop of suburban America from the 1980s to today. In this bold reframing of the hero’s journey, L. J. Sysko serves up biting social commentary and humorous, unsparing self-critique while enlisting an eccentric cast that includes Betsy Ross as sex worker, Dolly Parton as raptor, and a bemused MILF who exchanges glances with a young man at a gas station. Sysko’s revisions of René Magritte’s modernist icon The Son of Man and the paintings of baroque artist Artemisia Gentileschi, whose extraordinary talent was nearly eclipsed after she took her rapist to trial, loom large in this multifaceted portrait of womanhood. With uncommon force, The Daughter of Man confronts misogyny and violence, even as it bursts with nostalgia, lust, and poignant humor.

Listen to the podcast at Delaware.gov!