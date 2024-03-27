Kimberly Harper on the Drafting the Past Podcast

Kimberly Harper, author of Men of No Reputation: Robert Boatright, the Buckfoot Gang, and the Fleecing of Middle America, talked with Kate Carpenter on the Drafting the Past podcast about “how some key mentors helped her find her way as a historian and writer, how she is learning to balance her day job, writing, and family life, and how you deal with sources for a book in which everyone is lying.”

Listen to the Podcast here, or find it wherever you find podcasts.