Steve Brawner talked with John C. Davis, author of the forthcoming book From Blue to Red: The Rise of the GOP in Arkansas for the Jonesboro Sun.
How did Arkansas go from being a one-party Democratic state to being a Republican one, and how did it seem to happen so suddenly?That’s the question John C. Davis seeks to answer in his upcoming book, “From Blue to Red: The Rise of the GOP in Arkansas,” that is being published by The University of Arkansas Press and will be available in February. Davis teaches political science at the University of Arkansas and directs the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral History.
John C. Davis’s From Blue to Red: The Rise of the GOP in Arkansas provides a rigorous yet accessible study of this partisan shift, tracking changes in voter preference at the top of the ticket in the 1960s, generational replacement in Arkansas’ political power structure in the 1990s, and the emergence of a more nationalized and polarized electorate in the 2000s, among other developments. From Blue to Red is a fascinating look at how Arkansas went from being one of the country’s most solidly Democratic states to one of its most ardently Republican in just a few years. It will be published in February 2024.