Vickie King has written about James Meredith and his new graphic biography, Man on a Mission, for Mississippi Today.

Activist and author James Meredith relaxes in the back yard of his Jackson home, looking dapper in an off-white suit and Panama-style straw hat.

In his hand, he holds a copy of Man on a Mission: James Meredith and the Battle of Ole Miss, a graphic novel as told by Meredith, written by Aram Goudsouzian and illustrated by Bill Murray.

The book tells Meredith’s dramatic story as the first Black American to attend the University of Mississippi and his fight against white supremacy in 1962, rife with the terrors of being Black in the Jim Crow era South.