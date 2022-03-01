“The picture book is just the thing to share with children in the weeks leading to a planned visit to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art,” writes Celia Story in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “Instead of becoming bored as their families wander through what to kids might seem random hallways full of restrictive rules, kids can go to the museum with the plan to hunt for each of Friday’s friendly artworks.”

A dog in an art museum? Maybe not most dogs, but Friday goes to the museum every Tuesday to visit his friends. One day Friday must say goodbye for the winter. Join the fun as Friday trots through the galleries, taking photos and saying goodbye to Maman the spider, Rosie the Riveter, George Washington, and many others. Looking back on his day, Friday realizes that the works of art in a museum are more than just bronze and steel, paint and canvas, ink and paper. Instead, the art connects him—and us—to a diversity of cultures, stories, and dreams. Through the art collection at Crystal Bridges, all of us—even a dog—become part of the American experience.