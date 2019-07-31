Forging Communities wins ASFS Book Award

Forging Communities: Food and Representation in Medieval and Early Modern Southwestern Europe, edited by Montserrat Piera has won the 2019 book award, best edited collection, from the Association for the Study of Food and Society.

Forging Communities explores the importance of the cultivation, provision, trade, and exchange of foods and beverages to mankind’s technological advancement, violent conquest, and maritime exploration. The thirteen essays here show how the sharing of food and drink forged social, religious, and community bonds, and how ceremonial feasts as well as domestic daily meals strengthened ties and solidified ethnoreligious identity through the sharing of food customs. The very act of eating and the pleasure derived from it are metaphorically linked to two other sublime activities of the human experience: sexuality and the search for the divine.