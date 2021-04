Etel Adnan Series Editor Fady Joudah on the Alchemy of Health and Art

Fady Joudah, who directs the Etel Adnan Poetry Series with coeditor Hayan Charara, speaks with Jeffrey Brown of PBS NewsHour about the intersection of poetry and healing. Joudah, who practices internal medicine at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, talks about how poetry’s focus power of listening creates special opportunities to understanding suffering and healing. He reads from his poem “House of Mercury”.