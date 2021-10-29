Danielle Badra and Zaina Alsous in Conversation – Middle East Institute

As part of MEI’s Art and Culture Center programming in support of its current exhibition of Arab-American artists, including Etel Adnan, MEI and The University of Arkansas Press are pleased to host a discussion featuring winners of the Etel Adnan Poetry Prize.

The conversation will bring together two Arab-American poets, Danielle Badra, of Syrian-Lebanese heritage and the author of Like We Still Speak (winner of the 2021 Etel Adnan poetry prize) and Zaina Alsous, a daughter of the Palestinian diaspora, and author of A Theory of Birds (winner of the 2019 Etel Adnan poetry prize). Badra and Alsous will read from their poetry collections, discuss their work and inspiration, and explore the role of their dual identity in shaping their poetry.

The conversation will be facilitated by poet Holly Morgan Mason.

To register for the virtual event, visit mei.edu.