Crystal Bridges Children’s Book Now Available!

Friday Comes on Tuesday: An Adventure at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is now available! Written by Darcy Pattison, and illustrated by Rich Davis, the book tells delightful story of Friday, a dog who discovers that the world of art is filled with many wonderful friends!

“Friday Comes on Tuesday: An Adventure at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art,” writes award-winning author Monica Clark-Robinson, “achieves what I think of as the gold standard in picture books: it somehow manages to be fun, informative, and meaningful, all at once. This story of a little art-loving dog is actually a look at how art and community are intertwined, each supporting and enriching the other. With bright, cheerful illustrations depicting artwork from a culturally diverse array of the artists featured at Crystal Bridges Museum, it introduces child readers to fine art while also being a sweet and imaginative story of a dog and his world. Teachers, parents, and librarians will love this book for the myriad ways it can be used educationally, while children will love it for the imaginative journey little Friday takes them on through the museum. Author Darcy Pattison and illustrator Rich Davis have created a brightly creative and informative gem of a book that deserves a place on picture-book shelves everywhere.”

