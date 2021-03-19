“Wild about Harry provides guidance from the Truman Foundation and from seasoned advisors engaged in the application process, from the initial stage in coaching students to the end stage as readers and interviewers in the national selection effort. It is a must-read for advisors and for the students they are assisting through the Truman Scholarship process.”

—Alicia Hayes, prestigious scholarships manager, University of California, Berkeley

The scholars selected from the notoriously competitive Truman Scholarship applicant pool are widely known as energetic leaders from a variety of disciplines who have in common the desire to make a difference, to bring about sustainable positive change, and to serve the greater public good. Wild about Harry makes the Truman Scholarship application process transparent to applicants and their advisors.

This collection of essays teaches readers how to gain the most from the application process, how to connect past involvement and successes to future academic and career goals, how to approach interviews, and how to embrace the opportunity if selected for an award.

The cover art is by Forum One Communications, and the design is by Liz Lester.

Wild about Harry: Everything You Have Ever Wanted to Know about the Truman Scholarship, edited by Suzanne McCray and Tara Yglesias, will be published in July 2021, and is now available for preorders.