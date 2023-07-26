Brooks Blevins in Northwest Arkansas, August 2-3

Brooks Blevins, author of Up South in the Ozarks: Dispatches from the Margins will give two book talks in Northwest Arkansas next week.

On Wednesday, August 2, Blevins will give a talk at the Fayetteville Public Library as part of the UA Press Author Spotlight from 6-7pm.

On Thursday, August 3, Blevins will discuss the book at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale at 2pm.

Part historical and part journalistic, Blevins’s essays combine the scholarly sensibilities of a respected historian with the insights of someone raised in rural hill country. His stories of marginalized characters often defy stereotype. They entertain as much as they educate. And most of them originate in the same place Blevins does: up south in the Ozarks.

Brooks Blevins is the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University. He published with the University of Illinois Press his capstone work—three volumes constituting the definitive history of the Ozarks. He is also the author or editor of ten other books, including Arkansas/Arkansaw: How Bear Hunters, Hillbillies, and Good Ol’ Boys Defined a State.

Please join us!