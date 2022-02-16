Matthew Hild has reviewed Blood in Their Eyes: The Elaine Massacre of 1919, Revised Edition in the Spring 2021 issue of the Arkansas Historical Quarterly.

“The original edition of Blood in Their Eyes, published in 2001, has been the definitive study of the Elaine Massacre. Grif Stockley conducted painstaking, thorough research into the massacre and its aftermath, including interviews with persons whose ancestors were involved in those events. He did a remarkable job of providing narrative and analysis of a tragic, ugly episode that local whites tried hard to sweep under the rug. This updated edition, intended to more or less coincide with the centennial of the Elaine Massacre, draws upon some new sources that have been published (or, in some cases, discovered) since 2001 and also incorporates fresh research done by coauthors Brian K. Mitchell and Guy Lancaster, who did not contribute to the original edition. The updated edition largely sticks to the narrative of the original while providing significant new information, such as a greater investigation into the role of the U.S. military in the Elaine Massacre and the roles that some whites played in getting the ‘Elaine Twelve’ released from death row and in protecting Robert Hill, who fled to Kansas, from being extradited back to Arkansas. … Opening the eyes of some Arkansans and other Americans to the too often overlooked history of racial atrocities in the state and nation might seem more important now than it has in a long time.”

About the authors:

Grif Stockley is an award-winning novelist and historian whose many books include Daisy Bates: Civil Rights Crusader from Arkansas and Black Boys Burning: The 1959 Fire at the Arkansas Negro Boys Industrial School.

Brian K. Mitchell is assistant professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He has researched and published on the Elaine Massacre, the 1859 expulsion of free blacks from Arkansas, and urban renewal in Little Rock.

Guy Lancaster has written or edited three previous works on racial violence in Arkansas, including Bullets and Fire: Lynching and Authority in Arkansas, 1840–1950. He serves as editor of the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System.

The first edition of Blood in Their Eyes won the 2002 Booker Worthen Literary Prize and the 2003 American Association of State and Local History Award.