Artivate 10.1 Now Available

Artivate: A Journal of Entrepreneurship in the Arts issue 10.1 is now available.

“This issue marks a milestone for Artivate as we enter our tenth year of publication,” write issue editors Neville Vakharia and Paul Bonin-Rodriguez in their introduction. “Looking back on the past decade of Artivate, we can see how the journal has evolved to serve the growing field of arts entrepreneurship from its emergence as a nascent, exploratory concept to a maturing field of study.”

In “Entrepreneurial Pathways in Art,” Scott Benzenberg and Kaisu Tuominiemi conceptualize arts entrepreneurship as a distinct educational discipline, providing both pedagogical and practical implications. In “Refining Understandings of Entrepreneurial Artists,” Megan Robinson and Jennifer Novak-Leonard identify a disconnect between artists’ applications of entrepreneurial behavior in their practice and evaluations of artists as productive members of a community, finding that entrepreneurial behavior spans multiple domains. In “Building a ‘Heavy Metal World,’” Dominic Athanassiou and George Musgrave explore how cultural entrepreneurs built a “heavy metal world” in the Polish People’s Republic during the 1980s. Using a historical analysis combined with primary data, they discover a broader definition of cultural entrepreneurship. Finally, Aaron Dworkin’s latest book, The Entrepreneurial Artist: Lessons from Highly Successful Creatives, is reviewed by Jessica Voigt. The book comprises thirteen case studies of successful artists from Shakespeare to Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Artivate publishes original scholarship that engages with arts entrepreneurship in entrepreneurship theory as applied to the arts, arts entrepreneurship education; arts management; arts and creative industries, public policy and the arts, the arts in community and economic development, nonprofit leadership, social entrepreneurship in or using the arts, evaluation and assessment; and public practice in the arts.

Artivate is published by the University of Arkansas Press and supported in part by the School of Art at the University of Arkansas and the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas.