Arkansas in Modern America since 1930, second edition, by Ben Johnson III, has been reviewed in the winter 2020 issue of the Arkansas Historical Quarterly.

Janine Parry writes:

“It will surprise no one that the second edition of Ben Johnson’s Arkansas in Modern America is as estimable as the first. Once again, Johnson has transfigured a detailed account of a single state’s history into a reading experience substantive and lively enough to satisfy both seasoned scholars and a general audience. Alternately waggish and warm, like its predecessor, the new work avoids a mere “tacking on” of two more decades’ worth of developments. It is instead the conscientious, thorough revision we would expect from an author so exceptionally skilled in the art of spinning dense content into potent prose. … Ben Johnson has crafted a substantive, probing update to an essential work of Arkansas history. That he does so in a manner that remains both lively and sobering, clear-eyed and compassionate is an enviable achievement.”

The Arkansas Historical Quarterly is a journal of the Arkansas Historical Association.