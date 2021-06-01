Arkansas Historical Association Conference – Book Sale!

The Arkansas Historical Association’s annual conference is this week. In celebration, the University of Arkansas Press is offering 40% off past winners of the AHA’s J. G. Ragsdale Book Award and John William Graves Book Award.

Since 2002, the Arkansas Historical Association has presented the J. G. Ragsdale Book Award in Arkansas History annually for the best book-length historical study (nonfiction) of any aspect of Arkansas history. The award is given in honor of J. G. Ragsdale, a 1919 graduate of the University of Arkansas. Ragsdale was a founding member of the Arkansas Historical Association and chaired the board of trustees at the University of Arkansas. The award will be presented at the annual conference of the Arkansas Historical Association.

The John William Graves Book Award was established in 2015 and is presented biennially for the best book-length historical study (nonfiction) whose primary focus is any aspect of the history of race relations in Arkansas or of the history of African Americans in Arkansas. It is given in honor of historian John William Graves, who received his B.A. and M.A. in history from the University of Arkansas in 1964 and 1967 and his Ph.D. in history from the University of Virginia in 1978. He is a past president of the Arkansas Historical Association and the author of Town and Country: Race Relations in an Urban-Rural Context, Arkansas, 1865-1905, published by the University of Arkansas Press.

Past winners of the Ragsdale and Graves award published by the University of Arkansas Press, are 40% off this week.