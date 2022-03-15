The University of Arkansas Press is pleased to announce the forthcoming publication of Stateswomen: A Centennial History of Arkansas Women Legislators, 1922–2022 by Lindsley Armstrong Smith and Stephen A. Smith.

Celebrating the centenary of women legislators’ membership in the Arkansas General Assembly, Stateswomen shines a light on the women who have served as some of the state’s central decision makers. Drawing on documentary research and oral histories, Lindsley Armstrong Smith and Stephen A. Smith present lively, concise biographies for the nearly 150 women legislators who have served in the general assembly to date, chronicling their personal histories, volunteer work and social activism, and legislative victories. In a probing introduction, the authors examine the neglected role of women in Arkansas political history alongside the “long history of resistance to full citizenship rights for women in Arkansas”—demonstrating that political representation is essential for improving opportunities in the wider society.

The first comprehensive study dedicated to these trailblazing Arkansas legislators, Stateswomen will surely inspire history buffs, community-minded citizens, and political hopefuls alike.

Lindsley Armstrong Smith earned a JD from the University of Arkansas School of Law and served as a research assistant professor of communication at the university. From 2005 to 2010, she was a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives. Stephen A. Smith is professor emeritus of communication at the University of Arkansas. He was a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1971 to 1974, chief of staff to the Arkansas attorney general, and executive assistant to Governor Bill Clinton. He is the author or editor of nine books on topics ranging from communication technologies to the First Amendment.

Stateswomen will be published in October, 2022.