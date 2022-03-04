The University of Arkansas Press is pleased to announce the forthcoming publication of In the Inner Sanctum: Behind the Scenes at Big Fights by Thomas Hauser.

When Thomas Hauser was selected for induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2019, his relationship with Muhammad Ali was widely cited. But Ali was just one of the many fighters who have shared momentous times with Hauser. For decades, elite fighters like Evander Holyfield, Manny Pacquiao, Gennady Golovkin, and Canelo Álvarez have welcomed him into their dressing room to record their journey on fight night.

Drawn from his critically-acclaimed yearly collections of boxing essays, In the Inner Sanctum celebrates these most dramatic hours in fighters’ lives—chronicling the very moment when a fighter’s physical well-being and financial future are on the line, when the fighter is most alive and most at risk.

Thomas Hauser is the author of fifty-five books, including Missing, which was made into an Academy Award–winning film, and Muhammad Ali: His Life and Times, the definitive biography of boxing’s most celebrated figure. The Boxing Writers Association of America has honored Hauser with the Nat Fleischer Award for Career Excellence in Boxing Journalism.

In the Inner Sanctum will be published in October 2022.

