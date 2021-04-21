The University of Arkansas Press announces the forthcoming publication of Friday Comes on Tuesday: An Adventure at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, written by Darcy Pattison and illustrated by Rich Davis.

Friday Comes on Tuesday is the delightful story of Friday, a dog who discovers that the world of art is filled with many wonderful friends. The real Friday is a Jack Russell Terrier that belongs to Alice Walton, the founder of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, and she really does bring Friday to the museum on Tuesday.

In this story, written by award-winning children’s author Darcy Pattison and illustrator Rich Davis, readers join the fun as Friday takes a last visit to Crystal Bridges before leaving for the winter. Friday trots through the galleries, taking selfies and saying goodbye to all of his friends—Maman the spider, Rosie the Riveter, George Washington, and many others.

Looking back at his photos, Friday discovers that the works of art in a museum are more than just bronze and steel, paint and canvas, ink and paper, and he realizes the art connects him—and us—to stories, lessons, inspiration, and dreams. And through the art collection at Crystal Bridges, all of us—even a dog—become part of the American experience.

“My goal,” Pattison said, “has been a story that connects kids to art, the artistic community, and the rich heritage of American traditions in art. I’m thrilled that Friday’s story will introduce the next generation to the iconic works housed at Crystal Bridges.”

Friday Comes on Tuesday will be published in December. It will be hardcover, 40 pages, 10″ x 10″, and $14.95.