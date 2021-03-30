40 years and more of the UA Press

Accomplishments of the University of Arkansas Press in its 40 years of book publishing will be discussed by a virtual panel sponsored by the Washington County Historical Society. The panel presentation will take place 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, through Zoom. Register for the event.

Mike Bieker, director of the UA Press, will discuss the publisher’s history with two distinguished University Arkansas faculty members and supporters of the Press. Robert Cochran is professor of English, director of the Center of Arkansas and Regional Studies, and The Arkansas Character series editor. Jeannie Whayne is university professor of history, Arkansas History series editor, and chair of the UA press advisory board.

For more information, contact Joshua Youngblood, chair of the WCHS Distinguished Lecture Committee: jcyoungb@uark.edu or 479‐575‐7251