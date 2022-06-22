Announcing 10 New Books for Fall 2022

The University of Arkansas Press is pleased to announce the forthcoming publication of ten new books for the fall 2022 season.

In Country Boy: The Roots of Johnny Cash, Colin Woodward combines biography, history, and music criticism to illustrate how Cash’s experiences in Arkansas shaped his life and work. Available in July.

Man on a Mission: James Meredith and the Battle of Ole Miss depicts Meredith’s relentless pursuit of justice, beginning with his childhood in rural Mississippi and culminating with the confrontation at Ole Miss. A blend of historical research and creative inspiration, this graphic history tells Meredith’s dramatic story in his own singular voice. Available in July.

Containing Multitudes: A Documentary Reader of US History provides nearly two hundred primary documents that narrate aspects of US history from the period before European contact through the twenty-first century. It is a two-volume e-textbook for use in American history classrooms, now available.

Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread is a 30th Anniversary Edition of James Beard Award–winning writer/restaurateur Crescent Dragonwagon’s story rich cookbook as gutsy and distinctive as a steaming bowl of Gumbo Zeb. Available in September.

Gathering and updating more than thirty essays from International Boxing Hall of Fame writer Thomas Hauser’s critically acclaimed yearly collections, In the Inner Sanctum: Behind the Scenes at Big Fights celebrates the most dramatic hours in boxers’ lives—fight night. Available in October.

Winner of the 2022 Etel Adnan Poetry Prize, in Maya Salameh’s debut collection How to Make and Algorithm in the Microwave brings supposedly unassailable technological constructs like algorithm, recursion, and loop into conversation with the technologies of womanhood, whether liner, lipstick, or blood. Available in October.

Stateswomen: A Centennial History of Arkansas Women Legislators, 1922-2022 shines a light on the women who have served as some of the state’s central decision makers. Drawing on documentary research and oral histories, Lindsley Armstrong Smith and Stephen A. Smith present lively, concise biographies for the nearly 150 women legislators who have served in the general assembly to date. Available in October.

The companion volume to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s first fashion exhibition, Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour celebrates the history of American attire, from the cowboy boot to the zoot suit. Available in October.

A new collection of essays from Brooks Blevins, Up South in the Ozarks: Dispatches from the Margins combines the scholarly sensibilities of a respected historian with the insights of someone raised in rural hill country. His stories of marginalized characters often defy stereotype. They entertain as much as they educate. And most of them originate in the same place Blevins does: up south in the Ozarks. Available in December.

Race and Repast: Foodscapes in Twentieth-Century Southern Literature by Urszula Niewiadomska-Flis examines the “literary foodscapes” of the American South—from Jim Crow–era kitchens where White and Black Southerners reacted against racial mores, to the public dining spaces where Southerners probed the limits of racial identity, to the lunch counters that became touchstones of the Black Freedom movement. Available in December.