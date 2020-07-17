Virtual Event: William Lindsey and the Hazards of U.S. Medical Practice in the Past

William Lindsey, coauthor with William L. Russell and Mary L. Ryan of A Family Practice: The Russell Doctors and the Evolving Business of Medicine, 1799–1989 will present a lecture on Monday, July 20, 2020 as part of the CALS Encyclopedia of Arkansas’s “Monday Maladies” series. Lindsey’s lecture is “Soundings in Medical History: Hazards of U.S. Medical Practice in the Past.”

About the Program Series

With the COVID-19 pandemic having caused more than 100,000 deaths in the United States alone by the beginning of June 2020, many policy makers and others have looked to the past to understand how pandemics affect societies, allowing them to create strategies that can ease the death toll and to consider what long-lasting changes might result from our present situation.

The CALS Encyclopedia of Arkansas is hosting a series of lectures on the history of medicine, disease, and containment in the Natural State. The series, starting June 8 and running every other Monday evening through August, will offer some historical perspective to what is going on today in Arkansas and around the world.

Each lecture will be a Zoom webinar and will be streamed to YouTube Live, and then archived on YouTube for later viewing. Attendees must register to participate in Zoom webinar and ask questions of the speaker.

About A Family Practice: The Russell Doctors and the Evolving Business of Medicine, 1799–1989

A Family Practice is the sweeping saga of four generations of doctors, Russell men seeking innovative ways to sustain themselves as medical practitioners in the American South from the early nineteenth to the latter half of the twentieth century. The thread that binds the stories in this saga is one of blood, of medical vocations passed from fathers to sons and nephews. This study of four generations of Russell doctors is an historical study with a biographical thread running through it.

The authors take a wide-ranging look at the meaning of intergenerational vocations and the role of family, the economy, and social issues on the evolution of medical education and practice in the United States.

William D. Lindsey is a former academic and university administrator and the winner of the Booker Worthen Literary Prize for Fiat Flux: The Writings of Wilson R. Bachelor, Nineteenth-Century Country Doctor and Philosopher.

